Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after purchasing an additional 788,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,161,000 after purchasing an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.05. 2,337,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,088. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

