The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 19.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 66.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Western Union by 79.6% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 297.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,049. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 35,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $740,484.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,727.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,267. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

