The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 717,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the period.

NYSE GDV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.08. 131,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,654. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

