The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $60.00 by Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $60.00 price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 9,093,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,735,815. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,001 shares of company stock worth $12,914,541 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

