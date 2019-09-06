Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 49 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $670.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,843.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $641.58 per share, for a total transaction of $31,437.42.

On Monday, August 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $636.08 per share, for a total transaction of $31,167.92.

On Friday, August 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $668.39 per share, with a total value of $32,751.11.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $669.37 per share, with a total value of $32,799.13.

On Monday, August 19th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $679.36 per share, with a total value of $33,288.64.

On Friday, August 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $671.46 per share, with a total value of $32,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 188 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.00 per share, with a total value of $120,508.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $679.65 per share, with a total value of $33,302.85.

On Friday, August 9th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $673.70 per share, with a total value of $33,011.30.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $659.12 per share, with a total value of $32,296.88.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $27.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $679.00. 26,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $690.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $764.13. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $409.00 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 123.70% and a return on equity of 104.77%. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,344,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,632,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 544.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

