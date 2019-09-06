TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 155,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 613,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

TTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $4.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.72 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.74.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 860,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 169,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

