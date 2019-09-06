Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU) Trading Down 0.3%

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45, approximately 0 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TZACU) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Tenzing Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tenzing Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

