Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Tennant worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the second quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 79.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $85,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 578.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tennant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $941,905.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,321,706.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Wichmann sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $114,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,650.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,477 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TNC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $66.99. 1,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.69. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $299.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Tennant had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

