Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Shares Gap Up to $21.42

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.96, but opened at $21.42. Tenaris shares last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 2,936,082 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

