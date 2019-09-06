Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Price Target Cut to $7.50

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Telenav from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Telenav from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,154,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,463. Telenav has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $495.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $58.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Telenav news, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $267,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 783,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,690 in the last ninety days. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

