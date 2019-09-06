Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,362,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $221,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 44.0% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 473,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 144,620 shares in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ERIC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, New Street Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,335,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 267.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.