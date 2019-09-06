TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Up 7.7%

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.73, 3,799,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,418,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

