Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,037,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 445,874 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Teekay Lng Partners were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teekay Lng Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

TGP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay Lng Partners, L.P. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay Lng Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

