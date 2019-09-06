TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 25,000 Shares

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 25,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cotoia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Cotoia sold 6,775 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $144,849.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $63,780.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $62,340.00.

TechTarget stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.20 million, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.76. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.73 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTGT. Craig Hallum raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TechTarget by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,790,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

