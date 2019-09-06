Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Shares Up 5.2%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $100.15, 415,537 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 353,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECD. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Get Tech Data alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Tech Data news, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Tonnison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,911.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 84.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tech Data in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tech Data by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tech Data by 31.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD)

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.