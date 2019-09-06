Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Shares Gap Up to $21.49

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.93, but opened at $21.49. Tapestry shares last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 6,797,267 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Tapestry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

In related news, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

