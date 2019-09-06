Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $14.61 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Poloniex and Bittrex. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00619431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 563,539,001 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

