Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Given “Sell” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their sell rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYIEF. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Symrise alerts:

SYIEF opened at $91.78 on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $99.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.