Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Symantec were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Symantec by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Symantec by 1.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Symantec by 0.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 94,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Symantec by 4.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Symantec by 4.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symantec stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,706. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. Symantec Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Symantec Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Symantec in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Symantec from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $19.00 price target on shares of Symantec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other Symantec news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,325,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $30,427,431.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

