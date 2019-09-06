Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Livent worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 126.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Argus lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

NASDAQ LTHM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99. Livent Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.85 million. Livent’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

