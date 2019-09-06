Swiss National Bank Purchases 20,500 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Yext worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yext by 88.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Yext news, insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $92,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 696,363 shares of company stock worth $13,724,465. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Yext Inc has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

