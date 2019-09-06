SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Up 11.8%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares shot up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.00, 263,239 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 648% from the average session volume of 35,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCB. ValuEngine cut SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SuperCom by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
