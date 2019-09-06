SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Up 11.8%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares shot up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.00, 263,239 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 648% from the average session volume of 35,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPCB. ValuEngine cut SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SuperCom by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in SuperCom by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

