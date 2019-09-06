SunTrust Banks Raises Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $74.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark set a $60.00 price objective on Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $64.39.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $27,360.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,389.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,712.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

