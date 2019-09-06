SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $76,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,233,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,089,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,113,000 after purchasing an additional 684,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SunTrust Banks alerts:

STI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 1,588,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SunTrust Banks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.