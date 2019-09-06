Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Buys $3,800,212.50 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 245,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 627,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $9,430,408.17.

On Friday, August 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 312,954 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $4,688,050.92.

On Monday, August 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 236,781 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,719,829.51.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 640,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,099,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 728,798 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $11,310,944.96.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 102,626 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,896,528.48.

On Friday, June 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 866,725 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $16,112,417.75.

On Monday, June 24th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 259,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,849,886.79.

On Friday, June 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,016,343 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $18,924,306.66.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 170,696 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,041,802.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 483,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,341. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,464,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,037,000 after buying an additional 716,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,912,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,003,000 after buying an additional 200,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,895,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 432,841 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 1,019,554 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

