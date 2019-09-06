Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given Buy Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $214.89.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.62. The company has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,036,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,945,168,000 after acquiring an additional 153,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,728,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,328,951,000 after acquiring an additional 793,560 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,581,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

