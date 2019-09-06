Strix Group (LON:KETL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

KETL opened at GBX 168 ($2.20) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

