Stipend (SPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $694.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a market capitalization of $913,258.00 and $694.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00767006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00231037 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003606 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,244,018 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

