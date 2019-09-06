Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director John P. Dubinsky Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $82,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,117.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $54.57. 334,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.94 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

