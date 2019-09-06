Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

