State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAH. Stephens upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

