State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.81. 4,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,863. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $788.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $51,051.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,358.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $510,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,368,455 shares in the company, valued at $222,965,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,818 shares of company stock worth $2,975,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $61.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.