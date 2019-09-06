Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SBUX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. 2,636,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,742. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,639 shares of company stock worth $12,303,635. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

