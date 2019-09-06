SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 930.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

SSNC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

