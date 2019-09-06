Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.81, approximately 1,711,116 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 572,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,377.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

