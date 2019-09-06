Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.79. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. 535,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.81. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.