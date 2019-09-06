SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 93.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 217,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 8,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 159,270 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 120,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,511. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

