SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.62. 187,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,013. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $216.97 and a 52-week high of $273.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $262.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

