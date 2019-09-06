Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.85

Shares of Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 5337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

