Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) PT Set at $93.00 by Wells Fargo & Co

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) received a $93.00 target price from equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWX. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The company had a trading volume of 217,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,212. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $713.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown bought 418 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,031.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,602,000 after buying an additional 543,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,633,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,865,000 after buying an additional 67,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,587,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,477,000 after buying an additional 205,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,526,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,592,000 after buying an additional 514,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

