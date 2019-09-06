Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Sonoro Energy Ltd (CVE:SNV) fell 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 341,210 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 202,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile (CVE:SNV)

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. It holds a 99.5% interest in the Budong Budong Production Sharing Contract covering an area of 1,094 square kilometer located in the province of West Sulawesi, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

