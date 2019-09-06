Sonata Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,071 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,681,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,704 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,360. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,248,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,113,118. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $141.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $1,050.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.