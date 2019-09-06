SnowGem Reaches Market Cap of $518,845.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $518,845.00 and approximately $118,158.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,396.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.80 or 0.01634388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.12 or 0.02763637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00629968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00730870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00432497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008718 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 17,710,280 coins and its circulating supply is 17,633,188 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

