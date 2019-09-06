Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.42–0.4 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $603-610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.94 million.Slack also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.42-0.40) EPS.

WORK traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 4,099,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06. Slack has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter.

WORK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.96.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $44,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv-A L.P. Ah sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $115,980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,086,717 shares of company stock worth $272,971,492.

