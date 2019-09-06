Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, July 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $49,830.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $49,800.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $46,785.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $45,225.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $45,795.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $44,460.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $45,975.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $46,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $47,040.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00.

Shares of WORK stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 43,935,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,529. Slack has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06.

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Citigroup started coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.40 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Slack in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Slack from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,837,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.