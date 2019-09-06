Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $1.04 Million Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 37.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 154.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 103.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 28.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHC traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $707.00. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,990. Graham Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $549.75 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.21.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.89 by ($0.53). Graham had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

