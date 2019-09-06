Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 700 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $20.69. 58,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

