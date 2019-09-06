Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 316.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 101.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,843. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.78 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 10,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $473,109.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,296.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $468,290 and sold 13,044 shares worth $568,224. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

