Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $940,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 5,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.