Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.10% of Summit Hotel Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.44. 11,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,001. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

